Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Canadian Solar in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the solar energy provider will earn $1.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Solar
Canadian Solar Stock Down 8.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $911.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.31. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.8% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,390 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 69.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 109.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,730 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 35,921 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 41.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 108,666 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 31,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Solar Company Profile
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Solar
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.