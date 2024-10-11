FY2025 EPS Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Raised by Zacks Research

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.76 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPRX. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 110,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,367.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $3,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,773.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,188 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

