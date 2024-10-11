American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Down 41.3% in September

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 361,000 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the September 15th total of 614,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

American Woodmark Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $90.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.61. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $106.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMWD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $324,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,012.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 56.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 67.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 67.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

