Q1 2026 Earnings Forecast for Tudor Gold Corp. Issued By Roth Capital (CVE:TUD)

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tudor Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tudor Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tudor Gold’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Tudor Gold alerts:

Tudor Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE:TUD opened at C$1.03 on Thursday. Tudor Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$239.21 million, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tudor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tudor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.