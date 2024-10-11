Matrix Trust Co Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,806 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.69. 1,280,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,621,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.