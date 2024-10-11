PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 260,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 630,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,706,000 after purchasing an additional 104,328 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 38,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Macquarie increased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.41.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

