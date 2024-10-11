Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Sysco by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 108,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $916,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,412,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $74.00. The company had a trading volume of 494,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,463. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.45 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.17.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

