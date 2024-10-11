The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises about 2.5% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $22,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $233.19. 271,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $243.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

