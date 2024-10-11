UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after buying an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,875,000 after acquiring an additional 277,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,871,000 after purchasing an additional 167,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,059.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,831,855 shares of company stock worth $649,330,295 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.28. The company had a trading volume of 24,568,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,196,625. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 360.92 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $43.36.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

