Tobam Cuts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tobam lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,893 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 1.3% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,993,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,659,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 222,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.82.

Progressive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $251.23. 563,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,133. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $142.07 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $147.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,383.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,665,641.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,512 shares of company stock valued at $33,912,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

