CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.74.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $66.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

