Sendero Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moller Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the third quarter worth $248,000.

GEV stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $265.79. The stock had a trading volume of 948,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,316. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $269.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.95.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.63.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

