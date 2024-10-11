Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys 110 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock traded down $11.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $834.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,641. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $845.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $926.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $573.86 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $329.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,111.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

