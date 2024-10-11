Critical Analysis: SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) and Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO)

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) and Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of SelectQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of SelectQuote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SelectQuote and Zhibao Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SelectQuote 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zhibao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

SelectQuote currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 121.96%. Given SelectQuote’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than Zhibao Technology.

This table compares SelectQuote and Zhibao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SelectQuote -2.58% -10.37% -2.82% Zhibao Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SelectQuote and Zhibao Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SelectQuote $1.32 billion 0.27 -$34.12 million ($0.32) -6.69 Zhibao Technology $134.56 million 0.89 N/A N/A N/A

Zhibao Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SelectQuote.

Summary

SelectQuote beats Zhibao Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SelectQuote

(Get Free Report)

SelectQuote, Inc. operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies. The company also provides SelectRx, an accredited patient-centered pharmacy home pharmacy, which offers essential prescription medications, OTC medications, customized medication packaging, medication therapy management, and long-term pharmacy care; and population health that helps members understand the benefits available under their health plans, and contracts with insurance carriers. SelectQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Zhibao Technology

(Get Free Report)

Zhibao Technology Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.