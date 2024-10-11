High Note Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $298.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $232.29 and a 1 year high of $309.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.51 and a 200 day moving average of $293.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

