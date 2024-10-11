Patten Group Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.83. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.86.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

