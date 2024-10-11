Adirondack Trust Co. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 27,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,132,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,992,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $379.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $361.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

