iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Unison Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Unison Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,355 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 4.2% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $35,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,979,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,242,000 after buying an additional 911,104 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 133,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,566 shares. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

