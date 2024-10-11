Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $605.12 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $611.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $568.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.34. The firm has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 48.30%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

