Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,797 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,786,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in ServiceNow by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $939.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $853.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $782.83. The stock has a market cap of $192.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.45, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $945.46.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $869.46.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

