Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Increased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total value of $684,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,437,796.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total value of $264,675.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,679.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total transaction of $684,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,437,796.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,326,894 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.50.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $406.92 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $409.20. The company has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.53.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

