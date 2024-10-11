Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $15.47 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 370,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 33,213 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 185,746 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Comcast Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

