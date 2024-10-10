Tobam Sells 31,377 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Tobam decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,377 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker comprises approximately 1.9% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $23,990,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,970,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6,703.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 157,523 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJM. Bank of America cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.83. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $134.62. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.