Tobam Sells 293 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Tobam decreased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.05% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 33,711 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 451,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,574,000 after buying an additional 169,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $3.97 on Thursday, hitting $121.96. The stock had a trading volume of 589,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,860. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,068.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.55. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $173.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,003,749.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRPT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.47.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

