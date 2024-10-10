Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 313.41% from the stock’s current price.

PHAR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.73 million, a P/E ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pharming Group worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

