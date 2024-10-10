Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 313.41% from the stock’s current price.
Pharming Group Price Performance
PHAR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.73 million, a P/E ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.
