The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Hershey by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.90.

Hershey Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,226. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

