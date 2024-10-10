Tobam Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 180.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,378 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,534 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DG traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.48.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

