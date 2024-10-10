The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $50.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.26. 787,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,351. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $50.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $2,954,027.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,894,562 shares in the company, valued at $345,357,615.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,562,041 shares of company stock worth $54,624,756 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,092,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 16,334.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 290,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 194.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

