Tobam Acquires 80,713 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Tobam lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 272.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,713 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $58.17. 2,343,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,270,516. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

