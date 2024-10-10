iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Raised by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 423,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,265,000 after buying an additional 181,678 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $180.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,566 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.