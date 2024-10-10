GEM Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

GEM Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,126. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.