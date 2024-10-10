Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC owned about 5.38% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel purchased a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 119,220 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0832 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

