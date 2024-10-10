Moller Wealth Partners Has $429,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Moller Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,107,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IJK stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.75. The stock had a trading volume of 142,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,176. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.11. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $93.56.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

