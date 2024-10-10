Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,537 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,148 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

TJX traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.18. The stock had a trading volume of 934,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,932. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.92 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The company has a market capitalization of $127.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

