Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Embraer by 25.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 367,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,133. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.50. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $37.30.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

