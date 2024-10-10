Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.12. 774,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,558,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Hertz Global Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

