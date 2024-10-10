Matrix Trust Co Invests $30,000 in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 699 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 42.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,331,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,965,000 after acquiring an additional 397,424 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,685,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $9,907,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,626,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,494,000 after purchasing an additional 160,297 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $7,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.16. 60,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average of $42.31. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.59%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.