2,251 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Purchased by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RZG traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $50.09. 7,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,726. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average of $48.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF
Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.
