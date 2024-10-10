Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Increased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 4.9% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $3,049,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $2,098,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 50,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,062,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.35.

Shares of ISRG traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $484.53. The stock had a trading volume of 190,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,833. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $496.48. The firm has a market cap of $171.86 billion, a PE ratio of 88.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $478.98 and its 200 day moving average is $433.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,931.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,522.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,931.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

