Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,904,000 after purchasing an additional 178,692 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after buying an additional 199,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,865,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,060,000 after buying an additional 57,948 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.92. The company had a trading volume of 147,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,819. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $199.11. The stock has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.72.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

