Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Buys 93 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 4,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,191,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,082 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.95.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $468.83. 215,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,765. The stock has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $341.90 and a 1-year high of $510.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,487 shares of company stock valued at $14,657,149. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

