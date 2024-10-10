First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLSGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 177,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 181,296 shares.The stock last traded at $41.81 and had previously closed at $41.81.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 261,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,048 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 431,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the period.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

