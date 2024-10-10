First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 177,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 181,296 shares.The stock last traded at $41.81 and had previously closed at $41.81.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 261,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,048 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 431,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.