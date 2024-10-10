First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 177,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 181,296 shares.The stock last traded at $41.81 and had previously closed at $41.81.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
