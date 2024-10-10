Matrix Trust Co Takes $173,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 334,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 26,008 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 169,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 332,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $18.08. 398,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,447. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

