Matrix Trust Co Grows Position in Hartford Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:QUVU)

Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of Hartford Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:QUVU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 607,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Hartford Quality Value ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co owned 0.09% of Hartford Quality Value ETF worth $15,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Quality Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Quality Value ETF during the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Quality Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,563,000.

Shares of QUVU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,915. Hartford Quality Value ETF has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $26.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.66.

About Hartford Quality Value ETF

The Hartford Quality Value ETF (QUVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing in large-cap US stocks perceived to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. QUVU was launched on Oct 13, 2023 and is issued by The Hartford.

