Matrix Trust Co Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Matrix Trust Co raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,161 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 337,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 25,895 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of ISCG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.38. 9,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,494. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $46.15. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $49.71. The company has a market cap of $587.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

