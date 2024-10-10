KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Purchased by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 2,029.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 39.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 454.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 17.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR Stock Down 0.4 %

KBR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.99. 159,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,697. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $69.50.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is -31.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,968. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

