A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,983,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,320,000 after buying an additional 5,055,359 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,115,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,877 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,600,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 706,486 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,536,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,515,000 after acquiring an additional 614,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 215.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.67. 209,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,498. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

