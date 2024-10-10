Matrix Trust Co Makes New $44,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.14. The company had a trading volume of 381,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,145. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

