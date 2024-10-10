A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,269,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $911,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,154,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 277.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,314 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $3,812,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.28. 802,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.05. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $68.54 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

