Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for 2.7% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $24,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.54. The company had a trading volume of 689,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,333. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

